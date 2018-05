ex-Plateau governor, who is currently in Jos prison over allegation of money laundering and misappropriation. Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has denied paying a solidarity visit to Jonah Jang,ex-Plateau governor, who is currently in Jos prison over allegation of money laundering and misappropriation.





Luka Ayedoo, public relations officer (PRO) of the Plateau command of the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS), had told NAN that Abubakar visited Jang alongside some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





“At the weekend, we received Prof. Jerry Gana, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, senators and other notable Nigerians who came on solidarity visit to Sen. Jonah Jang,” he was quoted to have said.





But in a statement on Monday morning, Abubakar denied the report, disclosing his movements in the last three days.





"It has come to our notice that there is a report in a section of the media purporting that His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, visited former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang in Jos Prison," the statement read.





“That report, as it relates to the former Vice President, is in its entirety false and mere fabrication.





“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar has been in Yola, Adamawa State since Thursday for the activities of the 10th commencement ceremony and Presidential Inauguration of American University of Nigeria, Yola.





“The Waziri Adamawa on Thursday attended the Honours Society event of the university.





“On Friday, Atiku Abubakar joined the Yola Ummah at the first Juma’at prayer of this year’s Ramadan at the Yola Central Mosque and later graced the Graduation Awards Ceremony of AUN.





“On Saturday, Atiku Abubakar attended the 10th graduation ceremony of AUN which was widely reported in the media.





“The former Vice President arrived in Yola International Airport in the morning of Thursday, 17th May and still remains in Yola till today.