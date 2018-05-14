President Muhammadu Buhari will begin a visit to Dutse, Jigawa state today.The visit, which was initially scheduled for 7 May, was postponed because President Buhari went to London to keep an appointment with his doctor.He returned on Friday and said he was well.”I just went for a further medical check-up and I am alright, thank you`”, he told reporters on arrival.Gov. Muhammad Badaru, who has planned a rousing welcome for the president said during the visit, the President is expected to commission some projects. A state dinner will be held in the evening and a rally on Tuesday.According to Badaru, the `August visitor’ will inaugurate some roads and water projects within and outside the state capital during the visit.The President will also flag-off the operations of the state social security committee which was recently established by law.Badaru stated that under the law, each of the 287 polling units across the state will receive a token of between N50, 000, and N100, 000, monthly as stipends to rehabilitate critical infrastructure including health care, education and other facilities in the area.The governor said the President will also inaugurate the revived dairy products processing company in Birnin Kudu as well as commission one of the 80 newly constructed health care facilities in the state.He said facilities were put in place by the state government in line with the Federal Government’s policy of providing at least one health care facility in each political ward of the country.The security agents are also stepping up their operations during the president’s visit.The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) said it has deployed about 2,000 personnel.The corps’s Spokesman in the state, SC Adamu Shehu, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday.“The Jigawa State Command of NSCDC has fully prepared towards the two-day visit of President Muhammad Buhari.“The command is deploying about 2,000 special tactical operational squad and Intelligence officers drawn from the state command and neighbouring formations in Kano and Bauchi States to assist in the provision of security,” Shehu said.He explained that the operational officers would be stationed at strategic places in areas that the president would visit.The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) is also not left out of the arrangement as it has deployed 330 personnel and four ambulances.The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Angus Ibezim, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday.Ibezim said that the personnel include 70 officers, 205 marshals and 55 special marshals.The sector commander added that 15 patrol vehicles and two heavy duty towing trucks are also prepared for the president’s visit.