President Muhammed Buhari will on Tuesday travel to London to see his doctor.





Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, disclosed this in a statement Monday night.



Garba said the president, who would jet out of the country on Tuesday, is expected to return to the country on May 12 and thereafter attend APC ward congresses.





The statement reads, “President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow, Tuesday undertake a four-day trip to the United Kingdom.

“In the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the President had a meeting with his doctor.

“The Doctor requested the President to return for a meeting which he agreed to do.

“President Buhari will return on Saturday, May 12.

“On his return, the President’s two-day State Visit to Jigawa, which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Ward Congresses, will now take place on Monday, 14 and Tuesday, May 12.”





In 2017, the president spent 150 days in London, treating an undisclosed ailment.