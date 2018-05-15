According to his personal assistant, Bashir Ahmad, on his Twitter page, the president arrived at the anti-graft agency’s head office to inaugurate it on Tuesday afternoon.
He tweeted; “President [email protected] arrives at the new Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (@officialEFCC) Head Office to formally commission the Office in Abuja.”
President Buhari just ended his two-day working visit to Jigawa State.
