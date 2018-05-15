President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in the new office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, where he is expected to formally inaugurate the office in Abuja.According to his personal assistant, Bashir Ahmad, on his Twitter page, the president arrived at the anti-graft agency’s head office to inaugurate it on Tuesday afternoon.He tweeted; “President [email protected] arrives at the new Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (@officialEFCC) Head Office to formally commission the Office in Abuja.”President Buhari just ended his two-day working visit to Jigawa State.