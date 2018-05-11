President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday evening returned to the country after visiting his doctor in the United Kingdom.His plane touched down at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, Abuja, at 6:30 p.m.Buhari, who left Nigeria on Tuesday, was earlier scheduled to return to Nigeria on Saturday.Among those who received the President at the airport were the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello and the Permanent Secretary State House, Jalil Arabia.Others were the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu and Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.