President Muhammadu Buhari Friday afternoon, travelled to his home town Daura, Katsina State after the weekly juma`at service at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.President Buhari returned to Nigeria Thursday night after what his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu described as `technical stopover` in London after his meeting with the American President, Donald Trump on Monday.The presidential spokesman had explained that the President had to stop over in London, United Kingdom to `refuel` and do a routine check on the presidential jet that he travelled with to America for the bilateral meeting with Trump on the invitation of the American President.At his country home, he may use the visit to attend the All Progressives Congress, APC, ward congresses taking place this weekend.