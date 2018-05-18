President Muhammadu Buhari has once again expressed his administration’s commitment to end every act of killing in the country.The globally recognized first President in Africa who earned the sobriquet from the United States President, Donald Trump re-affirmed his commitment to the safety of lives and properties in Nigeria after receiving briefing from the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai at the state house Thursday evening.President Buhari who commended the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff in aligning with his vision on security, took to his official Facebook page to express his position of the efforts of the Nigerian Army.The Chief of Army Staff on his part said that the Nigerian Army will continue to collaborate with other security agencies to carry out all the directives of the Commander -in- Chief to achieve strategic objectives of the Nigerian government.“So, that is essentially why we had to deploy a battalion of soldiers to Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State in line with the Army’s guidelines.On the war against terrorism, the Chief of Army Staff hinted that the Nigerian Army has activated the last onslaught against Boko Haram.“The Nigerian Army is progressing very well and Nigerians should be rest assured that our ‘Operation Last Halt’ will further consolidate on the achievements so far made and we hope the Internally Displaced Persons in that area will go back to their communities and pick up their lives again,” he also added.“I received a briefing from the Chief of Army Staff this afternoon. The Army recently established a new battalion in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State, in addition to other deployments in troubled parts of the country. As I’ve assured again and again, our commitment to the peace and security of Nigeria is total.”