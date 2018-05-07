The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the President voted at his Sarkin Yara `A’ ward, Daura.
NAN reports that the president’s helicopter, marked NAF-540, took off from the Daura helipad at 9:25 am for Abuja.
The president was seen off at the departure point by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, top party officials and several well-wishers.
Unconfirmed sources, however, told NAN that president Buhari was expected to make a stop-over in Katsina to commiserate with the family of the late Chief Imam of Katsina, Malam Muhammad Lawal, who died on Sunday at the age of 95.
