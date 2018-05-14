President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday arrived Jigawa State for his two-day working visit.According to the Twitter handle of the Personal Assistant to the President, Bashir Ahmad, Buhari is currently in the state.The President is expected to commission projects as well as attend a state dinner.See his tweet below:President @MBuhari starts a two-day working visit to Jigawa State this morning, during the visit he is expected to commission some projects executed by the State Government in Hadejia, Auyo and Dutse. #PMBinJigawa pic.twitter.com/MNO5mf4rsm— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 14, 2018