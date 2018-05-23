Ekiti State governor, Ayo Faose has reacted to the latest exchange of words and threats between President Buhari and former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.



In the words of the controversial governor, 'I'm enjoying this latest brickbats between President Buhari & Ex-President Obasanjo.They should keep exposing themselves for Nigerians to know what they have been hiding.Nigerians should remember I warned that those who brought Buhari will regret entrusting him with power'.