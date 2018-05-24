The Presidency on Thursday said there was no truth in the allegations that it substituted some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress’ sub-committees for the national convention.The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this via a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.Adesina said it was not in the character of President Muhammadu Buhari to interfere in party affairs or matters before the courts.The presidential spokesman said it was disingenuous to attribute every perceived infraction in activities of party or government appointees to the President’s desk.He said, “We are constrained to deny media reports alleging that the Presidency substituted or smuggled in some names of members of the All Progressives Congress Convention Planning Sub-Committees.“Nothing in the allegation can be further from the truth in every material particular. For the umpteenth time, we wish to reiterate President Muhammadu Buhari’s position that he will not interfere in party affairs or matters before the law courts.“It ought to have been obvious by now to discerning Nigerians that it is not in the nature of this President to go against the provisions of the country’s constitution let alone his party’s constitutional provisions.“It is, therefore, disingenuous to attribute every perceived infraction in activities of party or government appointees to the President’s desk.”A drama had played out at the APC national headquarters Abuja on Wednesday as some members protested the removal of their names from the party’s sub-committees for its national convention.About 50 affected persons who claimed their names had earlier been published in the media as members of different committees had claimed that their names were replaced with names on a list allegedly sent in from the Presidency.