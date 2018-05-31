The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang has appealed to the Senate to screen all pending presidential nominees.





Speaking after the screening of five Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria by Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Financial Institutions on Wednesday, he said the report will be expeditiously treated to enable them start work.





Enang said the Central Bank of Nigeria was a sensitive organ of the economy that required prompt action of government in other to maintain robust economy.





He added that the Senate had shown maturity and understanding in the screening of deputy governors last month, as well as members of monetary policy committee (MPC).





He urged the Senators to screen pending nominees of agencies and parastatals of government, adding that President Buhari was desirous of moving the nation forward.





“I urge Senators to screen all pending nominees of President Buhari so that agencies and parastatals of government could function optimally,” he said.





Nigeria Senate had vowed not to screen nominees of President Buhari due to frosty executive and legislative relationship occasioned by refusal of the President to remove the Acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu.