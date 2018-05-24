Pandemonium broke out at the premises of federal high court, Kano Thursday following clash between security agents and hundreds of youths believed to be supporters of former Governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau.Shekarau, a former minister of education, who hold the revered title of Sardaunan Kano was arraigned at the court by the Economic Financial and Crime Commission (EFCC) over allegations of conspiracy and money laundering.Trouble started when thousands of Skekarau supporters celebrating the decision of the court to released on bail their political icon, and in the process overwhelmed heavily armed security guards drafted to keep security.The Thursday clash at the court premises was second in a row after a violent encounter with the police 24h earlier following botched attempt to frustrate effort by EFCC to detained Shekarau ahead today’s court sitting.In the ensuing melee Thursday, scores were injured as the security agents took proactive measures to control the situation on a day lawyers and Journalists scampered for safety leaving those not physically fit to experienced the temporary madness.