Members of Kano State House of Assembly are set to impeach Speaker of the house, Alhaji Abdullahi Yusuf.

It was gathered that as at Sunday night, 21 lawmakers had duly signed in support of the speaker’s impeachment.





“We have already impeached the principal officers by having 21 lawmakers signed for their impeachment and we are needing only six members to make the requirement of 2/3 to impeach the speaker”, a lawmaker told Daily Trust.









“The reasons are many but the major one is incompetency. The speaker has completely localised the house.





“We cannot sit until after 2pm and even at that things are not moving as expected. We cannot just continue like that because we are representing our constituents.”





Meanwhile, armed policemen have sealed the complex.





Police Public Relations Officer, SP Magaji Musa Majia confirmed the deployment of operatives.





He said, “We deployed our men to the Assembly to ensure that nobody breaks law and order.





“We need peace in the state and therefore we will not allow anybody to temper with existing peace and harmony being enjoyed by the people in the state.”