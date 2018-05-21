The Police Service Commission, Monday, shortlisted a total of 37,062 candidates for examination in the ongoing Police recruitment exercise out of a total of 133,324 applicants who were earlier shortlisted for screening.





PSC Head, Press and Public Relations Officer, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement stated that, “The examination is scheduled for Friday, May 25th at Computer Based Test Centres all over the country in the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.





The statement further added, “The examination is the next level of the recruitment exercise which began with physical and document screening on the 7th of May 2018.





“6,000 candidates are expected to be recruited at the end of the exercise.”





However, it was also disclosed that successful candidates from the screening exercise have been contacted through sms and emails to attend the computer based examination in various centres.





The statement said that candidates who are yet to receive any invitation are required to check at the State Police Command Headquarters for the date, venue and time for the examination or the Police Service Commission portal, www.psc.org.ng.





The PSC media aide explained that candidates are required to come with their biometric and data capturing slip to the examination centre. He stated that candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall with electronic devices such as spy eye glasses, telephone hand set, calculator, wrist watches and camera.





Other parts of the statement read, “Persons not invited for the examination or who do not have the biometric and data capturing slips are advised to stay away from the examination centres.





“The Commission will not tolerate any attempt to subvert this national assignment by anybody no matter how highly placed. It restates its commitment to conduct a successful police recruitment that will meet international standards and the desires of Nigerians.”