Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says the immunity enjoyed by Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, has shielded him from prosecution or arrest over his allegation that the federal government is planning to assassinate him.





Wike made the allegation on Sunday during a church thanksgiving in Port Harcourt, the state capital, as well as on Channels TV on Monday.





“Intelligence report available to us as of this morning indicated that they are plotting to assassinate me in a crowd and claim it was an accidental discharge,” Wike had said.





“The level of conspiracy against Rivers state is unfortunate. Instead of focusing on governance, they focus on how to assassinate me or frame me up.”





Asked to respond to the allegation on Wednesday, Mohammed said: “As for the question about the allegation by the governor of Rivers that he has information that he will be assassinated by the federal government in a crowd. I think one of the beauties of being a governor is that you enjoy immunity from prosecution and arrest. Because, I remember a couple of years ago when I made similar allegations, I was invited to force headquarters.”