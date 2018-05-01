A gubernatorial aspirant of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Adamawa State, Mr Abel Behora, has been arrested by the police.





Adamawa State Command spokesman, Othman Abubakar (SP), confirmed the development to NAN.





He said Behora was arrested and detained for alleged defamation, inciting the public against constituted authority, and giving false information against the Police.





The suspect is alleged to have gone to a local radio station to accuse the state police command of taking bribe in the on-going crisis rocking the state chapter of his party.





The politician was also said to have accused the Police command of bias in the crisis that culminated in the suspension of the State Chairman of the SDP, Mr Ibrahim Bebetu.