The Enugu state police command has arrested Benjamin Onwuka, leader of the Biafran Zionists Movement.





Onwuka was arrested on Wednesday alongside 21 other members of the group during a march along Independence Layout, Enugu.





They were said to have been marching towards the state government house to hoist the Biafran flag, in commemoration of the 51 years anniversary of the declaration of the independence of Biafra.





Ebere Amaraizu, spokesman of the command, confirmed the arrest via a statement.





He said the Biafran “leader” is wanted over a murder case.





“Onwuka has been standing trial in the court of competent court of jurisdiction over his alleged role of murder, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms before he resurfaced today but fell into the hands of the eagle eyed security operatives of the command,” he said.





“He was nabbed within the Enugu metropolis alongside his members based on the intelligence information. Suspects are helping the operatives in their investigations.”





The police spokesman added that the sit-at-home order from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was not enforced in the state





“There were movement of vehicles, commuters and traders within and outside the metropolis contrary to the early threat and order of sit-at-home,” he said.