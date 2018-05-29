Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has assured Nigerians that the long-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill law will be ready before the end of this legislative season.While giving the status of the bill, which has passed through various readings at the National Assembly, the Senate President declared that “this 8th National Assembly has taken the bull by the horns. We have been making conscious efforts to ensure that we progress the passage of the bill, which has gone through various readings. But I promise Nigerians that before the end of this legislative assembly, definitely the bill will be passed.”He gave this assurance through his representative, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, at the formal presentation of the International Tourisms Borse Berlin’s Golden City-Gate Film Festival award in Germany won by a Nigerian artist and film maker, Wilfred Ukpong, with his film, ‘Future World in the Eco-Tourism category.Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, who received the award from the organisers of the International Film Festival held in Berlin in March 2018, on behalf of the artist, formally presented it to him. He was assisted by Senator Sabi.After the screening of the film before the audience, Senator Saraki observed that the message in the film is “quite clear and apt,” noting that “it is an early warning of the impending danger in the Niger Delta,” and advised that “all the stakeholders must take it seriously.”He maintained that all “Nigerians have a responsibility to what is happening in Niger Delta, which has been captured by our artist through the Future World film, and unbiasely recognised in far away Germany.“We must congratulate the government of Buhari for the initiatives of starting the clean-up of the Niger Delta, beginning with the Ogoni land.”