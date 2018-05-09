Ahead of the consideration and passage of the Fiscal and Host Communities Bills components of the Petroleum Industry Bill by the National Assembly, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, yesterday warned the International Oil Companies, and Oil Producers Trade Section, IOC/OPTS, operating in the country not to attempt to induce the senators.According to Saraki, the leadership of the 8th National Assembly had made it clear to all lawmakers involved in the process to live above board.Speaking in Abuja when the leadership of the IOC/OPTS visited him, the Senate President, who called on the leadership of the OIC/OPTS to report any lawmaker who sought any personal favour when the process of passing the bills commenced later this month, said: “Let me also use this opportunity to make some ground rules clear.As the 8th National Assembly, I told you at the beginning that the two houses will be on the same position on the remaining bills. I think we have shown that on the first bill we passed. I am confident that for these other bills too, we will do the same. I want to assure you that it is in our own interest, and the leadership has made it clear to all the members involved, that this must be a transparent process.“We are doing it in the interest of the country. Leadership is not going to tolerate any hanky-panky. No favours. No gifts. Nothing must be given to get this work done. We want to mandate you that if you see any of these, you should be able to bring it to the attention of the leadership. All we want to see is a bill that is in the interest of Nigeria and we have read the riot act to all our members that nobody should approach anybody for any interest towards any benefit and I want to make this very clear. This is the position of leadership on this issue.”