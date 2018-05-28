Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting with members of the new Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The meeting is holding at Akinola Aguda House, the official residence of Osinbajo in the presidential villa, Abuja.





Lawal Shuaibu, deputy chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), are present at the meeting.





The nPDP members in attendance are Senate President Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives; Abdulfatai Ahmed, Kwara governor; and Rabiu Kwakwanso, former Kano governor.





Others are senators Barnabas Gemade, Danjuma Goje and some members of the house.





The nPDP members had issued an ultimatum to the ruling party to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over their grievances.





They claim to have been sidelined by the Buhari administration after the 2015 elections.





Here are pictures of the ongoing meeting.