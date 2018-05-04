 PHOTOS: Osinbajo, Akeredolu dine with pupils in Ondo primary school | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who is on a working visit to Ondo state, stopped over at Alagbaka Estate Primary School in Akure, the state capital.
Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of the state, joined Osinbajo on the trip.

Both men had launch with the distinguished visitors. Osinbajo also taught the pupils English language.

Ondo is one of the states benefiting from the federal government’s school feeding programme.

