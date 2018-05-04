Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who is on a working visit to Ondo state, stopped over at Alagbaka Estate Primary School in Akure, the state capital.

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of the state, joined Osinbajo on the trip.





Both men had launch with the distinguished visitors. Osinbajo also taught the pupils English language.





Ondo is one of the states benefiting from the federal government’s school feeding programme.





Here are some pictures: