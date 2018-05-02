 Photos of Dino Melaye being brought into the court on a stretcher, re-arrested by the police after granted bail | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Earlier today, the Nigerian Police force arraigned Dino Melaye before an Abuja High court. He was arraigned for allegedly breaking the windscreen of police vehicle conveying him to Lokoja and threatening to kill himself.
After the court granted him bail, he was re-arrested by the police. Dino was whisked away by a waiting ambulance and was accompanied by over 100 armed policemen.
