ISIS thugs have issued another threat, ordering their supporters to launch attacks at the 2018 World Cup, which kicks off on June 14 in Moscow, Russia.

The terror group made the chilling threat in a new poster released by a French ISIS-linked group, according to SITE Intelligence, which monitors terror activity.





They wrote in French on the poster translated as 'Kill them all'.





Back in April, ISIS also released a poster which warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that he will 'pay the price for killing Muslims'.





They wrote: 'Russia 2018. Putin you disbeliever. You will pay the price for killing Muslims.'





While in March, ISIS supporters targeted Barcelona and Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi in a poster showing him kneeling next to a jihadist.

See other posters shared by the terror group below.