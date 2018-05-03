 Photos: Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha hosts #bbnaija housemates, Miracle, Nina, Teddy A and Bam Bam | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha today hosted BBNaija winner, Miracle Igbokwe and other ex-housemates of the show Nina, Bam Bam and Teddy A. 
Members of the state cabinet filed out for a group photograph with the #BBNaija contestants.

Miracle who is an indigene of the state was reportedly given a scholarship, a piece land and 2million Naira by Governor.
Recall that Okorocha recenlty made Miracle an ambassador of education in the state.
