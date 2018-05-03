Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha today hosted BBNaija winner, Miracle Igbokwe and other ex-housemates of the show Nina, Bam Bam and Teddy A.

Members of the state cabinet filed out for a group photograph with the #BBNaija contestants.









Miracle who is an indigene of the state was reportedly given a scholarship, a piece land and 2million Naira by Governor.

Recall that Okorocha recenlty made Miracle an ambassador of education in the state.




























