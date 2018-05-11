The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Friday arrested over 12 suspected internet fraudsters in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The agency confirmed the raid in a statement on its Facebook page.





It said: “EFCC operatives stormed the popular Club 57 on Awolowo Way, where the suspected “yahoo yahoo boys” were rounded up, following intelligence report.





“While some of the suspects abandoned their exotic cars to avoid arrest, some others put up resistance, thereby turning the environment into a war-like zone of sorts.





“However, a total 10 cars were recovered from the suspects during the raid that lasted about three hours.





“The suspects will soon be charged to court when investigations are concluded”.



