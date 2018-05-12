Suspected thugs broke into a high court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, on Friday, chasing away lawyers, judges and litigants.





Magnus Abe, senator representing Rivers south-east, had gone to seek a court order restraining the faction under Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, from holding the local government (LGA) congress of the party on Saturday.





The motion followed a controversial ward congress held on May 5. Abe had alleged that there was no congress across the 319 wards in the state but Amaechi said the exercise held peacefully.





While appearing in court, Abe was resisted by suspected thugs, who reportedly fired gunshots randomly to deny him access to the courthouse.





The intruders vandalised vehicles in the court premises and locked up the main gate of the court before leaving.





After the tension had been doused by the police, Chiwendu Nwaogu, the presiding judge, sat to grant the order restraining the APC in the state from holding the LGA congress.





Here are pictures of the destruction caused by the suspected thugs.