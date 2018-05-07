Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Saturday picked up her membership card of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Adeosun, after her registration, posed with her card alongside the National Financial Secretary of the APC, Alhaji Tajudeen Bello.





In attendance were other party chieftains and members.

It is still unclear if the minister is planning to run for an elective position in 2019.





Calls to her spokesman, Oluyinka Akintunde, were not answered as at the time of filing this report.





Adeosun is said to be in the good books of Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, who nominated her as a minister.





It is also believed that she enjoys the confidence of President Muhammadu Buhari.