President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Super Eagles to play a clean and fair game but bring the World Cup trophy back home.

The President stated this on Wednesday when he met with the Super Eagles at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.





He said that the team is very young but encourage them to display the Nigerian spirit and their knowledge to a great advantage over their opponents.





The players are expected to leave the country today for London in preparation towards their match against England at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening, another pre-World Cup friendly.



















