 PHOTOS: Buhari meets the Super Eagles, tells them to bring home the World Cup trophy . | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » PHOTOS: Buhari meets the Super Eagles, tells them to bring home the World Cup trophy .

3:26 PM 0
A+ A-

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Super Eagles to play a clean and fair game but bring the World Cup trophy back home.
 More photos from President Buhari

The President stated this on Wednesday when he met with the Super Eagles at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said that the team is very young but encourage them to display the Nigerian spirit and their knowledge to a great advantage over their opponents.

The players are expected to leave the country today for London in preparation towards their match against England at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening, another pre-World Cup friendly.

More photos from President Buhari

More photos from President Buhari

More photos from President Buhari

More photos from President Buhari

More photos from President Buhari

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top