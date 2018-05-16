It’s not every day that Nigerians get to see their president holding dollars.

But this was the amusing scene at the new head office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja on Tuesday.





After inaugurating the building said to be worth N25 billion, President Muhammadu Buhari went on inspection.





When he got to the exhibition stand, he was shown fake dollars seized by EFCC.





The president held a wad of the notes to the amazement of many, including Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the commission.





Buhari had a feel of the notes and returned the bundle to the table.





Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation; Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representative, former president Thabo Mbeki of South Africa; were among the dignitaries at the inauguration of the building.





Below are pictures: