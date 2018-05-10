Seasoned Nigerian actor Odunlade Adekola has officially graduated from the esteemed University of Lagos.

The actor posted his convocation picture on his Instagram page on Thursday, May 10, 2018.





In 2017, the actor revealed on social media that he embarked on a full-time study of Business Administration in the University of Lagos, as he counted his final days in school.





On May 10, 2018, the actor shared his convocation pictures on his Instagram page.





See his post below: