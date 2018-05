Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Tuesday, led other leaders and members of the House on a visit Senator Dino Melaye at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The speaker prayed God to grant Senator Melaye quick recovery.





Dogara accompanied by his deputy, Yusuff Lasun, Deputy Minority Leader Binta Bello and other members were received by former Speaker of the House, Patricia Etteh, and the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Jaf Momoh.





Senator Melaye, who is asthmatic, is receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit, trauma centre of the National hospital.