Several persons were injured and many houses torched in a fresh suspected Fulani herdsmen attack on Wednesday, in Mande Mbaawa Council Ward, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the armed herdsmen invaded the village around 3pm and started shooting sporadically, thereby causing panic among residents of the area.









The stray bullets hit many of the residents, including women and children.





It was gathered that the attackers, after sacking residents from their homes, carted away their food items and other valuables before setting some houses ablaze.