Ladies and gentlemen, the gist going around today is that your favourite actress, Toyin Abraham has been reportedly engaged.

The nollywood actress Toyin Abraham who not too long ago got separated from her estranged husband, Niyi Johnson has found love again as she is officially and completely off the market.





In a video circulating around social media, the actress is seen dancing around while showing off the huge rock on her finger





According to entertainment site, BroadwayTV exclusively confirmed that Toyin Abraham said yes to the man in her life last night in front of her family and friends.The man in question is one who does not like to bare himself is said to be a senior Lawyer who can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with the nollywood actress.Although the actress is yet to put the news of her engagement in any of her social media platforms, we will continue to monitor this latest development to bring to you up to date information about it.