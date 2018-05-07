A petrol tanker on Saturday crushed a baby to death at the CBN Roundabout in Bauchi.Confirming the incident to our correspondent on the telephone, the Sector Head of Operations, Federal Road Safety Corps, Bauchi Sector Command, Deputy Corps Commander Paul Guar, said the accident happened on Saturday.He said a tricycle rider was trying to overtake the petrol tanker by the CBN Roundabout when the baby fell from inside the tricycle.The tanker was said to have crushed her.“The tanker driver was negotiating the roundabout when the tricycle rider wanted to overtake it from the right hand side of the roundabout.“The tricycle rider, who had passengers, was about doing this, when he hit the tyre of the tanker. There was a woman with her baby beside the door. The impact of the collision made the baby to fall and the tanker crushed her head. The baby was rushed to a specialist hospital where she was confirmed dead,” he said.The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, DSP Kamal Abubakar, also confirmed the incident.He said the police had arrested the tanker driver and the tricycle rider.