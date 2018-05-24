The Minority Leader of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon (Chief) Gboyega Aribisogan has said that the APC will celebrate the death of the PDP on election day after the defeat of the PDP.Speaking with reporters after a meeting with the leadership of the APC in Ijesa Isu Ekiti in Ikole Local government area of Ekiti State, the legislator described the PDP as a bedridden patient without hope of survival, sentenced to inevitable death on account of self-inflicted injuries.According to him, “the PDP is like a walking patient that is roaming the streets with severe injury and diseases, no amount of analgesics or miracle can save it from passing out on July 14. Ekiti people have resolved to stop the hyena and its unborn jackal from roaming the streets as from July.“They have resolved to bring back honour, integrity and selfless service to the state. They have decided to stop the hunger, deprivations, and pestilence the PDP has brought to Ekiti in the last four years. No amount of propaganda or gerrymandering can change the wind of change that is currently blowing. The APC is the alternative government now in Ekiti, and it will become a full-fledged government in October this year,” he said.