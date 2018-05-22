The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to be prepared to accept defeat in 2019.





In a statement on Monday, the opposition party said all indices, including those released by the presidency, show that Nigerians across board have rejected him for another four years.





The party accused Buhari of betraying the trust of ordinary people and being aloof to the plight of the citizens.





”Indeed, with the degenerated economy, security and social situations in our nation, under his incompetent and anti-people administration, in addition to the spate and weight of direct disapproval from Nigerians and international bodies, President Buhari knows that he is swimming against the tide,” read the statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party spokesman.





”Today, the electorate has come to terms with the fact that the promises made by President Buhari and his APC are all a big scam.





”In fact, our investigations have revealed that President Buhari never intended to fulfill any of his campaign promises. This is because three years down the line, our president cannot even boast of any clear-cut implementation blueprint on his promises.





”Instead, our president and his cronies acquired a life of opulence, going on foreign tastes and swimming in ocean of corruption, while millions of Nigerians who voted into power are abandoned to languish in poverty and bloodletting occasioned by the APC misrule.”





The statement said it is a known fact that the nation and its citizens have not had it so bad since independence in 1960.





”President Buhari’s handlers, in their shouting match, should know that Nigerians are only clamouring for his expulsion from Aso Rock come 2019, because our nation does not have provision for mid-term elections,” the statement said.





”Had such been in our statutes book, Nigerians would have since chased this incompetent, insensitive and tactless president away from the office.”