The chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Bauchi State, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam has described the resignation of Engineer Nuhu Gidado as Deputy governor as a good omen to the opposition ahead of 2019 elections.

Akuyam in a chat in Bauchi said the resignation was an indication that APC was governing with a stolen mandate of the people.





”PDP has finally been vindicated after the ruling party accused it of failing the people. What is happening in APC is uncalled for, especially with regard to lack of fairness and justice which they accused the PDP initially,” Akuyam said.





The PDP chairman boasted that the party is not leaving any stone unturn to wrestle power from the APC come 2019.





” The crisis in APC and their failure have already given green light to Nigerians that PDP is coming back to power after 2019 elections because the citizens are tired of lies, hunger, poverty and deprivation under the ruling party,” added Akuyam.





According to the PDP, APC under Abubakar is no longer fashionable as more of the party’s supporters will soon defect to the PDP following unsettled differences with speaker, Dogara.





He, therefore, urged Nigerians to vote out APC administration at all levels in the 2019 elections.