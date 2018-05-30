The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the defection of Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to its fold.





Recall that the embattled lawmaker had on Wednesday decamped from the APC to PDP on the floor of the senate.





However, reacting to Melaye’s defection, PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan welcomed the embattled lawmaker into the party.





Ologbondiyan, who took to his official Twitter handle wrote: “This Morning, @Sen_Dino_Melaye crossed the aisle of the Red Chamber to the “Comfortable” and “People-Oriented” @OfficialPDPNig side.





“As a party, we welcome him and await his final porting to the Peoples’ Party.”





Melaye is currently involved in a face-off with the Nigeria Police Force.





The lawmaker, who allegedly jumped off a police van conveying him to Lokoja, Kogi State, has since been arraigned in Kogi State High Court.





However, Melaye was granted bail by the court.