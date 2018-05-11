The Peoples Democratic Party has welcomed the news of the fusion of former Nigeria president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Thursday.





The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan said the party and Obasanjo’s coalition turned African Democratic Congress (ADC) had one thing in common come 2019 presidential election, which is to sack President Buhari.





Ologbondiyan said the party would work together with the ADC and other opposition political parties to vote President Buhari out of office in 2019.





“We are all going to work together to remove President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.





“Whether the group joins ADC or another party, we all have one thing in common, and that is the sacking of the President.

“We will all work together to remove President Buhari. So, Nigerians and members of our party should not worry about what happened to the group,” he said.