Youths under the aegis of the Peoples Democratic Party Youth Frontier (PDPNYF) have blasted the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu for wearing a Buhari re-election campaign material.

This was after Magu who was a guest on Channels TV on Tuesday was seen with a lapel for Buhari’s re-election campaign.





Reacting, PDP youths on its official Twitter page said Magu’s lapel pin indicates that the fight against corruption is one-sided and shows his loyalty to the All Progressives Congress, APC.





According to them, a leader of an independent institution of government should not be loyal to any political party.





“Magu, Acting Chairman of the @officialEFCC a supposedly independent institution of government, wearing a chest badge of Buhari on @channeltv this morning.





“Reason we say the fight against corruption is one sided. Magu is loyal to the APC not Nigeria and the EFCC.”