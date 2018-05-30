A Nigerian cleric, Prophet Sam Ojo, has come under fire after a video of his ministration went viral.

In the said video, the pastor can be heard insisting that a woman should donate a piece of land before her child can receive permanent healing. Mr Ojo also spoke about a contract-seeking politician he once prayed for.





He said after the contract clicked, the man went to pay N100m tithe in another church. He revealed that he called the politician, who was also vying for a governorship post, and laid curse on him that no one in his family will ever become a governor.





Continuing, the pastor said: “If I use my anointing on you and you take my tithe to another church, your life will be destroyed.” He later told the woman that he doesn’t want a land in Sango, Ota, Ogun State, but in a highbrow place like Magodo.





He then addressed those saying he isn’t God, telling them to go and meet God if they know his address. The woman was only told to go and lay her hands on her child after promising to give Mr. Ojo a land.

The pastor added that he can't waste his anointing on anyone. He also told the congregation that he didn't force them to come and he isn't begging for money from anyone but once their prayers are answered there is no looking back.





Watch the shocking video below.