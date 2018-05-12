The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has postponed Saturday’s Local Government Congress in Imo State.





The Congress would be on hold pending receipt of the Appeal Committee’s report on the Ward Congress conducted in the state.





The decision was taken on Friday after Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha met with the party’s national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun and other members of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, in Abuja.





Oyegun said a new date for the activity would be announced in due course.





”Yes, the party has shifted the Local Government Congress in Imo pending the report of the Appeal Committee”, he said after the meeting.





Meanwhile, the APC local government congress in Oyo state, earlier slated for Saturday has been shifted to Sunday.





The Congress Chairman, Alhaji Musa Halilu-Ahmed who disclosed this on Friday, informed that the shift became necessary following the clash of the congress with the local government election being conducted by the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC).