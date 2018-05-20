Omisore announced his defection in a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo on Sunday.He said his governorship ambition would be realised on the platform of his new political party, saying he was ready to rescue the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress and out it on the path of property.The statement read in part, “Engaging and working with like-minded leadership, we have sought for an alternative platform that will assures both credible and legitimacy that will rescue Osun state from its current reckless misrule. Our quest for an alternative political platform is basically in pursuit of a credible political structure that would guarantee that our people enjoy the benefits of accountable leadership at the state level from now.“Notwithstanding my enormous contributions over the past years or so to building the PDP, after very deep thought and the widest consultations with my God, my family, my supporters in and outside Osun state, It is with great concern that I have made a very expedient decision today, to withdraw my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the Social Democratic Party (SDP); a party that believed in a balanced, equitable and truly functional Nigeria.”