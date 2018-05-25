President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said the position of his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo was under threat.

Reacting to the demand of the group for a female Vice President of the country, Buhari, on a lighter note said: “It is a pity the VP is not here, but I believe the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will brief him that his position is threatened.

“It is only the Vice President who is threatened. And if we win the next election, he may lose his election.”

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, which comprises of elected lawmakers from the nation’s 36 states, Elizabeth Ativie said Nigerian Women are being marginalized by their male counterparts.





She said the country only had one principal officer in each of the two chambers of the National Assembly since the return to democracy in 1999.













She also said that as the President, anything he said at the gathering “will become policy and subsequently law”.

She said “Whenever the president is a man, the Vice President should be a woman”.





Mrs. Ativie also said for every three senatorial seats in the states, one should be a woman.





She said “Where there are nine House of Reps members, the men should take six and leave three for women”.





Responding, President Buhari jokingly said “it is a pity that the Vice President is not here, but I am sure the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will brief him that his position is threatened “.





He however appreciated the support given to him by women generally in the four times he ran for president.





He recalled reports he received during elections in which women in labour queue to vote for him.





He asked the delegation to take a message to their colleagues to extend the same support since he has declared to seek for second term.





On their request, the president simply told the gathering that he is not “as powerful as you think”.





He said such requests could only be made by a military head of state, but, he has today dropped the uniform for “agbada”.



