Deputy National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Engineer Emmanuel Agbo has dismissed the recent visit to Benue State by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as an after-thought and an attempt to swing the peoples’ votes in the 2019 general elections.Agbo who stated this yesterday in Abuja noted that the Vice President did not consider it necessary to visit the state when scores of people were killed by suspected herdsmen, adding that his denigration of the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan was most unfortunate.“The visit of the Vice President, Professor Osinbajo to Benue State, particularly to Abagana, Gbajimba and Anyii Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp is a political attempt at window dressing the already damaged image of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and an insult to the grieving people of Benue State.“Osinbajo did not visit the people of Benue when two priests and seventeen parishioners were killed, neither does he agree that the herdsmen who killed 73 Christians in the state are terrorists. It is pathetic that while Osinbajo speaks loudly against former President Goodluck Jonathan and the opposition, he remained voiceless until our people were made refugees in their own land.“Osinbajo’s promise during his visit to the Internally Displaced Persons' camps in the state that President Buhari has approved a total of N10 billion for the rehabilitation of communities affected by violent attacks in parts of the country further shows that the federal government is totally disconnected from the people. This shameless act affirms that Buhari’s administration fail to realize that money cannot replace or buy back the lives lost to the reckless slaughter of innocent citizens by extremists.“By this dishonest act, the Buhari administration has only added insult to the injury of Benue people. The government which promised N50 billion for states that donated land for Fulani herdsmen in the name of colony unfortunately has only N10 billion for all those internally displaced farmers that cut across more than 13 states in the country,’ he said.He described Osinbajo’s outing as an act of desperation to remain relevant in the political scheme of things saying, “since the news of the cabal’s plan to pick a new running mate for Buhari ahead of the 2019 presidential election became public knowledge, Osinbajo has since shown a level of desperation that casts a doubt publicly over his professed Christian faith.”