Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has stated that only God will judge past leaders of the country.





Buhari said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in its 16 years in power, left debts for the country despite making huge income from oil.





The President said there were no good roads or power supply to justify billions of dollars spent.





Buhari said this in an interview with the Voice of America, Hausa service, in Washington, United States on Tuesday.





“Recently, I had to come out and state that from 1999 to 2014, anyone who carries out a study here in America or Europe or India will know that we were producing 2 .2 million barrels of crude oil daily at a price of at least $ 100 per barrel.





“In those 16 years of the PDP rule , Nigeria was getting 2.1 million x $100 every day, every week, but when we came on board ; the price fell to between $37 and $38 and hanged around $40 and $50.





“I went to the CBN – the governor of CBN is here and asked him how far and he said nothing was left apart from debts.





“I said but this is what the country made? And he said yes, he knew, and I asked him where is the money? All is gone.





“Nigerians know that there were no roads or rail lines, there was no power, despite the billions of dollars spent.





“Only God will judge this thing,” the President declared.