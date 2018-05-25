Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has lashed out at the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry in Enugu, Rev. fr. Ejike Mbaka over his silence in the face of herdsmen killing and President Muhammadu Buhari’s praises of late Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha.





Omokri wondered why Mbaka, a known supporter of Buhari, has gone silent despite the current negative happenings across the country.





He mockingly said Mbaka must be proud of negative things currently happening.





In a tweet, on Thursday, Omokri wrote: “Where is Rev Mbaka now that Buhari is hero worshipping Abacha. Mbaka, a Catholic Priest, remained silent as Benue buried 2 Catholic Priests and 17 parishioners killed by Buhari’s herdsmen kinsmen.





“This same Mbaka lied that Jonathan wanted to kill him! Is Mbaka proud of himself?





“It is a good thing Rev Mbaka’s ministry is called Adoration Ministry.





“He can join President Buhari in his adoration of Abacha. 2 days ago the entire Catholic Church collectively protested the killings of Christians nationwide. On that day, Rev Mbaka FORGOT that he was a Catholic!





“In 2015, Mbaka endorsed Buhari as the man God revealed to him He had chosen. Buhari replied, and I quote “Mbaka is a great priest who was not afraid to speak truth to power”.





“What happened to Mbaka since then? He keeps quiet as Christians and Muslims are slaughtered under Buhari.”





Buhari had on Tuesday said Abacha constructed roads and built hospitals while he was alive.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Buhari had said, “I don’t care the opinion you have about Abacha but I agreed to work with him and we constructed roads from Abuja to Port Harcourt, Benin to Onitsha and so on. We also touched education and health institutions”