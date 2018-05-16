Ovie Omo-Agege, senator representing Delta central, joined his colleagues at the senate’s plenary session on Wednesday morning.





He arrived around 10.30am, signed the daily attendance register and left the chamber.





However, he returned before the senate went into a closed-door session.





He was expected resume sitting on Tuesday after a hight court nullified his suspension last week but he did not show up.





Security at the national assembly was beefed up in the anticipation of his return.





The lawmaker was suspended for 90 legislative days after he took the upper legislative chamber to court in a bid to prevent his suspension following his disagreement with the position of the senate on the election reordering bill.





Omo-Agege and nine other senators had said that the bill was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.





Abdullahi Adamu, senator representing Nasarawa west; Binta Garba, senator representing Adamawa north; and late Ali Wakili, senator representing Bauchi south, among those who kicked against the bill.





On April 18, Omo-Agege stormed the senate with suspected thugs who seized the mace of the upper legislative chamber.





He has since denied that he led thugs to snatch the mace.





The senate has summoned him alongside Ali Ndume, a senator from Borno state, to state their roles in the mace-snatching incident