Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo state, on Wednesday announced that he would declare his bid for the national chairmanship of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.





He told journalists in Benin city, Edo state capital, that Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo, would lead governors elected on the party’s platform to the declaration which would hold at TRANSCORP Hilton, Abuja.





Oshiomhole added that top party leaders, including Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, would be at the occasion.





The former governor is favoured to replace John Odigie-Oyegun, outgoing chairman of the party. He has received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Oshiomhole said he was joining the chairmanship race to contribute to the growth of the party.





“It is true that I intend to make my ambition known to our party members and Nigerians. I strongly believe that with the experience I have gathered in my public life, having served as president of NLC, governor of Edo, I have what it takes to take our dear party, the ruling party, to the next level,” he said.





Oyegun, who is apparently not happy with the development, stayed away from the party’s ward congress on Saturday.